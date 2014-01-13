FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor sees U.S. market share rebound to 4.7 pct in 2014
January 13, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor sees U.S. market share rebound to 4.7 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor expects its market share to bounce back to 4.7 percent this year from 4.6 percent in 2013, propelled by new models such as the revamped Sonata sedan and eased capacity constraints, the automaker’s U.S. chief told Reuters on Monday.

The South Korean automaker saw its U.S. market share declining since it had reached a record-high 5.1 percent in 2011, stymied by a lack of manufacturing capacity and newer models, and as U.S. and Japanese rivals made a comeback.

David Zuchowski, Hyundai’s former U.S. sales chief who took over from John Krafcik this month, also said it expects U.S. industry sales to reach 15.9 million vehicles this year, from last year’s 15.6 million vehicles.

He said the company would be able to “squeeze” more output from its manufacturing facilities in the United States and receive more cars from South Korea, as Hyundai plans to expand capacity in China and other countries.

