FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda exec: committed to selling diesel cars in U.S. despite VW scandal
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 29, 2015 / 3:27 AM / in 2 years

Mazda exec: committed to selling diesel cars in U.S. despite VW scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp remains committed to launching its diesel-powered cars in the United States although their introduction might be delayed in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions test-rigging scandal, a senior company executive said.

Kiyoshi Fujiwara, a Mazda managing executive officer in charge of research and development and cost innovation, said reports that the Hiroshima-based automaker had given up on diesel’s potential use in cars sold in the U.S. market because of the VW debacle were untrue.

“We’re committed to launching diesel-fuelled cars in the United States,” Fujiwara said. But the toughened fuel-economy and emissions-testing processes “will cause a delay in plans for everybody looking to sell diesel cars in the U.S. market. That’s why we cannot say when we are going to be able to launch our diesel cars in the U.S. market at this point,” he said. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.