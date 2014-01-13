FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kia Motors expects to outperform U.S. market this year
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Kia Motors expects to outperform U.S. market this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Kia Motors Corp’s vice chairman said the automaker expects to outperform the U.S. market this year, as labor issues that disrupted supply of the new Forte compact last year have been resolved, and with the new Soul compact fueling sales.

“We expect to grow faster than the U.S. market this year,” Hyoung-Keun (Hank) Lee told reporters on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show. Lee expects the market to grow to 16 million vehicles this year, from 15.6 million last year.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, saw sales dip 4 percent in the U.S. market last year, lagging the market’s 8 percent gain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.