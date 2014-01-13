Kia Motors expects to outperform U.S. market this year

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Kia Motors Corp’s vice chairman said the automaker expects to outperform the U.S. market this year, as labor issues that disrupted supply of the new Forte compact last year have been resolved, and with the new Soul compact fueling sales.

“We expect to grow faster than the U.S. market this year,” Hyoung-Keun (Hank) Lee told reporters on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show. Lee expects the market to grow to 16 million vehicles this year, from 15.6 million last year.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, saw sales dip 4 percent in the U.S. market last year, lagging the market’s 8 percent gain.