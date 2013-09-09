FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opel cuts price of Ampera electric car to 38,300 eur in Germany
September 9, 2013

Opel cuts price of Ampera electric car to 38,300 eur in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - General Motors’ European brand Opel will lower the price of its struggling Ampera electric car in Germany by about 8,000 euros.

“Effective immediately, we are lowering the price of an Ampera to 38,300 euros,” Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told an industry conference on Monday.

The Ampera can travel between 40-80 kilometres electrically and can drive another 500 kilometres with its combustion engine range extender once the battery is depleted.

Only 828 new Ampera cars were registered in Germany last year.

