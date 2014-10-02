Audi's China sales to rise to 550,000 cars this year - CEO

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German luxury automaker Audi expects its annual sales in China to rise to 550,000 vehicles this year, which is a double-digit percentage increase from 2013, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said.

Asked how earnings were developing at Audi, owned by Volkswagen, Stadler said things were “going very well”.

“We already showed at the half-year point that we are able to compensate many things,” he told reporters at the Paris auto show. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)