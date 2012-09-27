FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CCFA sees French auto market down over 10 pct in 2012-source
September 27, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

CCFA sees French auto market down over 10 pct in 2012-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French carmakers’ association CCFA will cut its forecast for the French car market, now predicting a drop of more than 10 percent in 2012, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

The association had previously expected a fall of between 8 and 10 percent.

French car registrations slipped 11.4 percent in August - their tenth straight monthly drop - leaving registrations for the first eight months of the year down 13.4 percent.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Benoit van Overstraten; Editing by David Cowell

