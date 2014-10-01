FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler to introduce 10 new hybrid vehicles by 2017
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Daimler to introduce 10 new hybrid vehicles by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Daimler said on Wednesday it will introduce 10 new hybrid vehicles by 2017, paving the way for fully electric driving.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said electric cars have so far failed to gain widespread acceptance.

“They are an exciting concept but have a rather slow market adoption rate,” Zetsche said on the eve of the Paris auto show. “A plug-in hybrid is the easy-entry version for those who are still a little uncomfortable with electric cars.”

The new Mercedes-Benz S500 plug-in hybrid combines a conventional combustion engine with an electric motor, a concept that may prove more popular with customers.

The car is able to travel 33 kilometers using just electric motors, Zetsche said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.