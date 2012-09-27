Fiat CEO says has not asked for aid from Italy, EU

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fiat SpA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday the Italian carmaker had not asked for aid from Italy or the European Union.

Marchionne also reiterated his call for pan-European coordination to reduce auto plant overcapacity, which is putting pressure on carmakers struggling with flagging sales as austerity measures hit consumer spending.

“We have a collective responsibility in the industry to carry out a progressive restructuring, at European level,” Marchionne told a news conference at the Paris auto show.