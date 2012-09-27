FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European car plant closures more likely -Fiat CEO
September 27, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

European car plant closures more likely -Fiat CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne believes the European car market’s five-year slump makes it “more likely” there will be co-ordinated plant closures across the continent, he said at the Paris auto show on Thursday.

“The crisis makes it more likely, but I express no view as to whether it’s probable,” he told a news conference.

Asked how he responded to a call from a Volkswagen spokesman in July that he should step down as head of European auto trade group ACEA, he said: “It’s unbecoming for the largest automaker in Europe, I find it shameful, I have zero tolerance for it.”

He added that he would do whatever the board asked him to do.

“I have no particular interest in continuing my role without the support of the board,” he said.

ACEA’s board is due to meet on Friday. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by James Regan)

