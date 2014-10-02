FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat-Chrysler CEO sees no need for capital increase to fund plan
October 2, 2014

Fiat-Chrysler CEO sees no need for capital increase to fund plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Thursday he thought the company did not need a capital increase to fund its investment plan.

Speaking to reporters at the Paris auto show, Marchionne reiterated that the board of the newly-merged company would examine all capital-boosting options, including taking on more debt, a mandatory convertible bond and a possible capital increase, at the end of the month.

“A capital increase is not necessary” to fund the investment plan, Marchionne said.

Marchionne also confirmed the group’s full-year guidance, adding that he would only look at the targets after third-quarter results. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
