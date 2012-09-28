FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marchionne keeps ACEA presidency after VW spat
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Marchionne keeps ACEA presidency after VW spat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sergio Marchionne, president of European carmakers’ association ACEA, said he had not resigned that role at a board meeting on Friday after calls by German automaker Volkswagen for him to go.

Marchionne’s repeated calls for co-ordinated production capacity cuts to help alleviate Europe’s car market crisis have highlighted a division between Europe’s money-losing mass market carmakers, including Fiat, of which Marchionne is chief executive, and their better-performing German rivals.

A sparring match between Marchionne and Volkswagen began with remarks Marchionne made in a newspaper interview about the German carmaker.

Marchionne said after the board meeting at the Paris auto show: “We’re good friends,” referring to Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, as they embraced for a photo.

Marchionne said on Thursday he would be prepared to resign from ACEA if he lost support of the board. He told Reuters late on Thursday he was not expecting any “fireworks”, however.

Marchionne suggested in a New York Times interview in July that Volkswagen was undercutting competitors by engaging in a price war in Europe, where manufacturers are struggling, leading to a call by Volkswagen for Marchionne to resign from his ACEA role.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.