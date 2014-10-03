FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Mitsubishi Motors says unclear if can meet FY guidance
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
October 3, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Mitsubishi Motors says unclear if can meet FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Mitsubishi Motors is not yet certain it can meet its guidance for the 2014-15 financial year, says Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko.

** “It’s too early to say whether weakness in Japan, Russia and Thailand can be compensated by the better-than-expected performance in North America, Middle East and Europe,” he says.

** Company currently forecasts raising operating profit to 135 billion yen ($1.23 billion) in the year to end-March from 123.4 billion yen the previous financial year.

** Mitsubishi announced in September it will produce a new pickup for Fiat Chrysler in a deal that will boost the Italian carmaker’s commercial vehicle sales and raise output at the Japanese company’s plant in Thailand.

** Expected to supply Fiat with 150,000-170,000 trucks over six years.

** Company has no plans to pursue any equity alliances, prefers project-based business partnerships like the one with Fiat which is seen as beneficial for both parties, Masuko adds.

1 US dollar = 109.6200 Japanese yen RM:agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.