Opel to sell over 1 mln vehicles in 2012 -exec
September 27, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Opel to sell over 1 mln vehicles in 2012 -exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel unit expects to sell over 1 million vehicles this year, ahead of a tougher market in 2013, Opel’s sales chief Alfred Rieck told Reuters on Thursday.

“We will surpass the 1 million mark in vehicle sales this year,” Rieck said on the sidelines of the Paris Auto Show.

However, like other carmakers, Opel sees the outlook darkening ahead, as consumers steer clear of showrooms in the face of stuttering economies and government austerity programmes.

“I am not being a pessimist when I say that we are not expecting any tailwinds from the market next year,” Rieck said.

Rieck said he could not say what Opel’s market share would be because he could not predict competitors’ pricing action.

“I can tell you though that we will not be chasing the market by buying sales through the increased use of incentives,” he said.

“I want to focus on the long term value for the customer, so they don’t pay twice for the car through low residual values and resale prices that are the direct result from buying market share,” he added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, writing by Jonathan Gould)

