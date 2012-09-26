Renault sees French market down 13 pct in 2012

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Renault has cut its full-year French and European market forecasts as conditions worsen across the region, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The French automaker now expects the French market to shrink 13 percent and European deliveries to fall 7-8 percent, the spokeswoman said, confirming a note from Credit Suisse.

Renault had previously predicted declines of 11 percent for the French market and 6-7 percent for Europe.

The automaker now considers some suppliers to be “at risk” after the market slump gathered pace over the summer, according to the Credit Suisse note. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)