September 26, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Renault full-year deliveries goal 'under pressure' -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault’s full-year goal to increase global vehicle deliveries is “strongly under pressure”, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in an interview published by Le Figaro on Wednesday.

The group still expects to achieve positive operating free cash flow for 2012, Ghosn also told the French daily on the eve of the Paris auto show.

“Today, Renault is profitable in large part thanks to our alliance with Nissan, but also thanks to low-cost and the globalisation of the group,” Ghosn was quoted as saying.

Renault’s financial situation is neither worrying nor satisfactory, he added.

“Given the deterioration of the European markets, which represent 50 percent of our volumes, our forecast to raise our global sales this year is, on the other hand, strongly under pressure,” Ghosn said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

