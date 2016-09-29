FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota drops diesel from new model, signals likely phase-out
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Toyota drops diesel from new model, signals likely phase-out

Laurence Frost

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota decided to drop diesel engines from its new C-HR compact in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and would do the same for future model renewals, the carmaker's second-ranking global executive said on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker decided "within the last six to 12 months" not to offer a diesel version of the car, unveiled at the Paris auto show, because demand for the powertrain technology is falling sharply, Executive Vice President Didier Leroy told Reuters in an interview.

If faced with a renewal decision today for other models up to and including the larger Auris compact, a Toyota staple, "we would probably do the same thing", Leroy added.

Reuters revealed this month that Renault expects diesel engines to disappear from most of its European cars after the French automaker reviewed the costs of meeting tighter emissions standards following the Volkswagen scandal.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
