a year ago
VW CEO: Hopeful for deal with U.S. authorities by end of the year
September 28, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

VW CEO: Hopeful for deal with U.S. authorities by end of the year

Ilona Wissenbach

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said Wednesday he is hopeful that the German automaker can reach agreement by the end of the year with the U.S. government on the size of a fine to settle an investigation of the company's alleged violations of U.S. clean air laws.

Mueller, speaking on the sidelines of the Paris auto show, said he also sees "good progress" toward an agreement with U.S. regulators that could allow Volkswagen to repair certain 3.0 liter diesel engines that emit more pollutants than U.S. law allows.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
