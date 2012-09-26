FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen still interested in Alfa Romeo - Piech
September 26, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

Volkswagen still interested in Alfa Romeo - Piech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen said it is still interested in buying Italian car maker Fiat’s Alfa Romeo unit despite comments by Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne that the brand is not for sale.

Asked by reporters on the eve of the Paris auto show whether Volkswagen still had time to wait for an opportunity to buy Alfa Romeo, supervisory board Chairman Ferdinand Piech said: “We have time.”

At the last Paris auto show in 2010, Piech openly expressed Volkswagen’s interest in the Italian brand, saying then that Fiat was probably still doing too well to need to part with Alfa Romeo.

Asked on Wednesday whether he still thought Fiat was doing too well, Piech said: “You’ll have to ask Marchionne this.”

The Fiat CEO said on Monday that Alfa Romeo was not for sale, following press reports that Volkswagen had visited Italian factories in which Alfa Romeo cars are made. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by James Regan)

