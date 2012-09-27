FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW U.S. head sees sales close to record this year
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

VW U.S. head sees sales close to record this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it could come close to matching an all-time record in vehicle sales in the United States this year as it benefits from “strong” deliveries in the final quarter.

“We may get close” to the 569,696 car sales the VW group achieved in the U.S. in 1970, VW Group of America Chief Executive Jonathan Browning told Reuters at the Paris car show on Thursday.

Browning said he was still discussing with group management the possibility of introducing a mid-sized SUV in the United States, although he could not yet confirm that the project would go ahead.

VW expects to continue to grow U.S. vehicle sales in 2013, although at a slower pace than this year, Browning added.

The VW group sold 376,890 vehicles in the first eight months of this year in the U.S., a 32.2 percent rise from a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.