Peugeot would support EU action on overcapacity -CEO

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - Peugeot would support EU action to help automakers tackle the region’s overcapacity problem, chief executive Philippe Varin said.

Brussels should “draw lessons” from the success of its earlier intervention in the steel industry, Varin told reporters at the Geneva Auto Show on Wednesday.

“There was a problem addressed at EU level, and it was addressed very efficiently,” said Varin who formerly headed British steelmaker Corus.