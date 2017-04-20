FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AUTOSHOW-China's Bitauto raises $1 bln from internet giants Tencent, Baidu
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 20, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

AUTOSHOW-China's Bitauto raises $1 bln from internet giants Tencent, Baidu

Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Auto portal Bitauto Holdings Ltd has recently raised $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc as it seeks to be China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.

William Li, who is also chairman of electric vehicle startup Nio, did not elaborate on the fundraising.

It is the latest in a series of investments Bitauto has raised from three of China's biggest technology companies.

Chinese traditionally avoid taking out loans to buy cars, although consultancy Deloitte expects that to change with 50 percent of cars to be bought on credit in China by 2020 as automakers aggressively push financing to increase sales.

In the United States, more than 80 percent of cars are bought on credit.

Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

