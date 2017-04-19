FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China's Chery Auto open to new joint venture tie-ups -CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2017 / 2:02 AM / 4 months ago

China's Chery Auto open to new joint venture tie-ups -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile Co Ltd is open to potential new joint ventures with overseas partners, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show.

"If opportunity comes then we are willing to discuss it," said CEO Chen Anning. Chery already has joint ventures with Jaguar Land Rover Ltd and Kenon Holdings.

Chen added that Chery expected double-digit sales growth for its own-brand cars this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.