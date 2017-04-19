FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
AUTOSHOW-Hyundai China JV facing "severe challenges" given complex political, economic environment -chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 19, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 4 months ago

AUTOSHOW-Hyundai China JV facing "severe challenges" given complex political, economic environment -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.

Xu Heyi, chairman of Beijing Hyundai, a joint venture between South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, was speaking at the Shanghai autoshow.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp saw combined China sales slump 52 percent in March from a year earlier, hit by anti-Korean sentiment over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system outside Seoul.

"At the moment given the complicated political, economic and competitive market environment, Beijing Hyundai faces what we can describe as severe market challenges," said Xu, adding the firm would not slow its pace of innovation in the market. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.