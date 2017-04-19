FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
AUTOSHOW-Maserati China sales to grow up to 47 pct this year -CEO
April 19, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 4 months ago

AUTOSHOW-Maserati China sales to grow up to 47 pct this year -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV's premium Maserati brand expects to see sales in China rise as much as 47 percent this year, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Reid Bigland said China sales of the luxury Italian brand would be 17,000 to 18,000 vehicles, from 12,250 last year. He was talking to reporters at an auto show in Shanghai.

He added the carmaker was forecasting global sales of 55,000 vehicles this year, versus 42,000 in 2016. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

