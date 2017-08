SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd has invested 1.2 billion yuan ($174.34 million) in the first stage of a plant in Thailand, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Yang Xiaodong, who oversees the car makers' international business, was speaking to reporters at the Shanghai auto show. ($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jackie Cai and Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)