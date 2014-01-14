FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla says 4th quarter deliveries beat forecast
January 14, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tesla says 4th quarter deliveries beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Jerome Guillen, the vice president for worldwide sales and service at Tesla Motors , and Diarmuid O‘Connell, vice president for business development at Tesla, told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Tuesday that:

* The electric carmaker delivered 6,900 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2013, 20 percent more than forecast;

* The automaker does not plan to bring in a partner on its third-generation vehicle because Chief Executive Elon Musk is committed to doing it alone;

* The company does not believe its image was tarnished by the recall;

* The company expects its global sales and service footprint to double in 2014;

* It believes the Tesla story for 2014 will be one of “reckless growth.” Further company coverage: Further company coverage:

