Tesla CEO aims for quarterly profit some time in 2013
January 14, 2013 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Tesla CEO aims for quarterly profit some time in 2013

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc, makers of the Model S electric car, is aiming to make a quarterly profit some time this year for the first time since the company was founded in 2003, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday.

“Now, the tough thing for Tesla is to actually make a profit for the first time,” Musk said while accepting an award in Detroit. “That’s I think when you start being a real company.”

Musk told reporters after his remarks that a quarterly profit was more likely toward the end of 2013, rather than the beginning of the year.

