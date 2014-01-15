BRIEF-UAW chief upbeat on VW organizing drive, 2015 contract talks

DETROIT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - At a conference held on Wednesday in conjunction with the annual Detroit auto show, United Auto Workers President Bob King said:

* He’s confident the union will successfully organize Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant by June, when he retires;

* He does not believe 2015 contract negotiations with automakers will be any more difficult than the 2011 talks.

* He believes members will support a proposed dues increase -- the first since 1967 -- at the union’s convention in June.

* Further company coverage: