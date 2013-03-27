FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-VW exec says workers to decide if they wish to unionize -CNBC
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-VW exec says workers to decide if they wish to unionize -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph three to say letter to workers came from German union, not company official)

March 27 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen AG’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will make the decision whether they want union representation, and the United Auto Workers is just one option for them, VW’s top executive in North America told CNBC on Wednesday.

Jonathan Browning, head of Volkswagen of America, said in an interview on the cable television network that the company expects Chattanooga plant workers to have a strong voice in its operations.

Early this month, a letter from a top official at IG Metall, the union that represents VW workers in Germany, to Chattanooga plant workers urged them to join the UAW.

If the plant’s workers decided to join the UAW, they would be the first workforce of a foreign-owned major auto assembly plant to do so in recent years.

Browning spoke to CNBC at the New York auto show.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
