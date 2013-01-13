FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Volkswagen says 2012 sales rose 11.2 pct to record 9.07 million vehicles
January 13, 2013 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Volkswagen says 2012 sales rose 11.2 pct to record 9.07 million vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word million in headline)

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Sunday that group sales rose 11.2 percent last year to a record 9.07 million vehicles, powered by demand from China and the United States.

Global sales by the German automotive group in December surged 20.7 percent to 784,300 cars, the company said in a statement released in Detroit ahead of the North American auto show.

Still, deliveries in core western European markets excluding Germany fell 6.5 percent to 1.85 million autos as the euro zone debt crisis sapped demand.

“Present uncertainties will intensify this year, particularly in western Europe,” sales chief Christian Klingler said. “Competition is also getting tougher.”

VW also said it expects to increase U.S. deliveries including vehicles from sports-car maker Porsche to “clearly more” than 600,000 this year. For more on the Detroit Auto show, please see:

Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Diane Craft

