FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auto Trader announces intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Auto Trader announces intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Online car marketplace operator Auto Trader has announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, the company said on Thursday.

Auto Trader expects to be admitted to trade on the London Stock Exchange in March.

The company, which operates the UK’s largest digital automotive marketplace and is held by Apax Partners, was recently approached by U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman which was mulling a 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) takeover offer to derail the company’s IPO plans. ($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.