FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AutoZone profit beats as long winter leads to more repairs
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-AutoZone profit beats as long winter leads to more repairs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 3rd-qtr earnings $7.27/share vs est $7.21

* Revenue rises 4.5 pct to $2.21 billion

* Same-store sales fall 0.1 pct

May 21 (Reuters) - AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as U.S. customers undertook car repairs after a prolonged winter.

The company, which faced weak demand a year ago as a warmer-than-usual winter resulted in less wear and tear to vehicles, said there was a noticeable improvement in its performance, mainly in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest in the final four weeks of the quarter.

AutoZone said in February it would grow faster in the second half of the fiscal year as it expected the severe winter to drive up auto repairs.

Gross margins rose to 51.8 percent in the third quarter from 51.6 percent a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

AutoZone, which competes with Advance Auto Parts Inc and O‘Reilly Automotive Inc, said sales rose 4.5 percent to $2.21 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales fell 0.1 percent.

Net income rose to $265.6 million, or $7.27 per share, in the third quarter, from $248.6 million, or $6.28 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $7.21 per share.

Memphis-based AutoZone’s shares closed at $409.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen over 10 percent in the last three months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.