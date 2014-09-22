AutoZone revenue narrowly misses Street

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Auto parts retailer AutoZone Inc’s quarterly revenue increased 4.5 percent, narrowly missing analysts’ average estimate.

AutoZone’s same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least for a year, rose 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 30. Total revenue was $3.05 billion.

Net income increased to $373.7 million, or $11.28 per share, for the fourth quarter, from $347.8 million, or $9.76 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $11.26 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)