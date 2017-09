Sept 16 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc offered to acquire Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock.

The offer of $28.10 per share represents a premium of 30.6 percent to Auxilium’s Tuesday closing price of $21.52 on the Nasdaq.

Endo said it intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and debt financing. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)