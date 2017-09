Sept 22 (Reuters) - Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said its board had determined that Endo International Plc’s offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

Endo made an unsolicited offer last week to buy Auxilium for about $2.2 billion.

Auxilium’s board also reiterated on Monday that it backed the company’s offer to buy Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc . (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)