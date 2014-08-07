FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auxilium Pharma posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss
August 7, 2014 / 10:33 AM / 3 years ago

Auxilium Pharma posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Auxilium Pharmaceuticals posted a much bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by falling sales of testosterone gel Testim.

Auxilium lost $36.5 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $42.7 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 44 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 17.4 percent to $83 million. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
