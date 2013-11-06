FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auxilium Pharma profit beats estimates as sales of urology drugs rise
November 6, 2013

Auxilium Pharma profit beats estimates as sales of urology drugs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit due to high sales of its urology drugs and raised the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast.

The company said it now expected full-year revenue of $370 million to $401 million. It had earlier estimated $363 million to $405 million.

Auxilium’s net loss widened to $28.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $10.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected 15 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
