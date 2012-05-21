FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Auxilium, GSK to co-promote testosterone gel in US
May 21, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Auxilium, GSK to co-promote testosterone gel in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To jointly sell Testim through Sept. 30, 2015

* Ups full-year revenue view to $293 mln to $315 mln

* Trims FY net loss forecast to $5 mln to $10 mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc and the U.S. unit of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said they will jointly sell Auxilium’s testosterone gel, Testim, in the United States.

The co-promotion agreement for Testim, which is used to treat low testosterone production, lasts through Sept. 30, 2015.

Auxilium trimmed its full-year net loss forecast to $5 million to $10 million from its earlier forecast of $5 million to $15 million.

It also raised its total revenue forecast to between $293 million and $315 million for the full year from $283 million to $305 million.

Analysts were expecting total revenue of $299.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $17.63 Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
