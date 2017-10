WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Avago Technologies Ltd’s LSI and Seagate Technology do not violate patented technology owned by Realtek Semiconductor, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Monday.

Realtek accused the companies of violating a patent to make an integrated circuit with high frequency and low noise.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-859. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)