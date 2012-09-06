FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - AvalonBay sells $450 mln in notes
September 6, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue - AvalonBay sells $450 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - AvalonBay Communities Inc on
Thursday sold $450 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million. 
    UBS, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AVALONBAY
    
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 2.95 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.785   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.975 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/13/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

