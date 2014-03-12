FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas tanker firm Avance announces Oslo IPO
March 12, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Gas tanker firm Avance announces Oslo IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Gas tanker operator Avance Gas Holding plans an initial public offering and aims to list its shares on the Oslo Bourse in April, key owner Stolt-Nielsen Limited said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As part of the IPO, Avance Gas will raise new capital to pursue consolidation opportunities, and in addition, the three major shareholders are considering selling shares in order to facilitate sufficient share liquidity,” it added.

The fleet consists of six very large gas carriers (VLGC), with eight further newbuildings on order, the shipping firm said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

