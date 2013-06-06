FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA panel narrowly votes to modify Avandia restrictions
June 6, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

FDA panel narrowly votes to modify Avandia restrictions

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - A narrowly divided U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts on Thursday voted to modify market restrictions on GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Avandia, the one-time blockbuster at the center of one of the biggest drug controversies in recent years.

Thirteen members of the advisory panel favored modification, while seven others voted to remove the restrictions altogether and five panel members favored keeping current safeguards in place without changes. One committee member voted to withdraw Avandia from the market altogether.

