War pushes Ukrainian egg producer Avangardco to net loss

KIEV, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest agriculture company Avangardco posted on Friday a nine-month net loss of $5.7 million due to the separatist war in the east of the country and the sharp devaluation of the national hryvnia currency.

The company reported a net profit of $162 million in the same period of 2013.

“The military conflict in Eastern Ukraine and as a consequence ... economic instability, unfortunately, affected the company’s financial results for the nine months of 2014,” said Avangarco Chief Executive Irina Marchenko.

Pro-Russian separatism erupted in Ukraine’s east in April after street protests in Kiev toppled a Moscow-backed president, leading to the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the Cold War.

Marchenko said the approximate 38 percent year-on-year devaluation of the hryvnia as a result of the crisis was the main reason behind Avangardco’s loss.

The company, which has a 55 percent share of the mass-produced egg market and 92 percent share of the dry egg products market in Ukraine, said it had been forced to suspend operations at two poultry farms in the rebel-held Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

“We were no longer able to ensure the safety of our employees and the continuity of the production process at these entities,” the company said in a statement, adding the two closed farms accounted for around 10 percent of its total capacity.

Avangardco said demand for eggs in Ukraine had fallen as people reined in spending and due to the “loss of markets in the zone of the conflict.” (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Potter)