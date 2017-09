Dec 10 (Reuters) - Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug used for the treatment of central neuropathic pain in patients with multiple sclerosis failed in a mid-stage trial, sending its shares down 18 percent in extended trading.

There was no difference between the treatment arms and placebo, the company said.

Avanir’s shares were down 53 cents at $3.76 after the bell. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)