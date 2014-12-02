Breakingviews: Japanese drugmaker strikes yet another costly deal

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Japanese drugmaker has struck yet another costly deal. Otsuka’s $3.5 billion purchase of Avanir prolongs a track record of overpriced mergers and acquisitions for Japan’s pharmaceutical firms. Granted, the company needs new offerings before the U.S. patent expires next year on its blockbuster schizophrenia drug. But this transaction smacks of desperation.

There are good reasons why Japanese drugmakers aren’t among the world’s top 10 in market cap. Their laboratories labor under small budgets and produce few hits. The Japanese government is also squeezing prices on new medications and pushing for adoption of cheap generic versions when available.

But Otsuka, which also produces the wildly popular beverage Pocari Sweat, faces an even bigger challenge. Almost 40 percent of its total sales come from antipsychotic Abilify, and the U.S. patent on the drug expires in April. That could gut the company’s business.

In response, Otsuka has cut some questionable deals. Last year it paid $886 million for Astex, a biotech firm that owned an approved drug with limited sales and a potentially lucrative medicine that’s still several years from its market debut. If that new drug doesn’t succeed, Otsuka will have significantly overpaid for the company.

The purchase of Avanir is a similar gamble, only larger. The California-based firm has one approved drug with only about $100 million in sales over the past four quarters. It’s a combination of a generic heart medicine and an ingredient commonly found in cough syrup. The mixture is used to suppress uncontrollable laughing and crying among Alzheimer’s patients.

Otsuka is betting the medication will also control agitation in those patients. The drug may turn out to be ineffective, though, and sales could be weak. These are realistic concerns: the same medicine failed in trials to treat pain, and insurers have already criticized its high price.

Other M&A forays abroad have ended badly for Japanese drugmakers. Takeda’s acquisitions of Nycomed for $14 billion and Millennium Pharmaceuticals for $9 billion flopped. And Daiichi Sankyo took a nearly 40 percent loss after it walked away from the purchase of India’s Ranbaxy earlier this year.

Losing patent protection for its flagship drug is troubling enough for Otsuka. There’s no need to compound the problem with lousy deals.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical announced on Dec. 2 that it had agreed to buy Avanir Pharmaceuticals for approximately $3.5 billion, or $17 per share.

- That is a 13 percent premium for the California-based maker of a drug for treating uncontrolled laughter or crying among Alzheimer’s patients. In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed Avanir that it must perform additional studies on a migraine treatment the company has developed.

- Otsuka Holdings, the parent of Otsuka Pharmaceutical, derives about 40 percent of its total sales from Abilify, an antipsychotic on which the U.S. patent expires in April.

- In 2013, Otsuka paid $886 million for cancer drug company Astex Pharmaceuticals.