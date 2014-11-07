FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Avanir says migraine treatment approval unlikely in November
November 7, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Avanir says migraine treatment approval unlikely in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail; updates shares)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was unlikely that its experimental migraine drug-device would win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by the scheduled timeline.

The company’s shares fell as much as 6 percent in early trade.

The FDA has raised questions regarding some data submitted as part of the marketing application, the company said on Friday.

The agency is slated to decide on the product on Nov. 26.

Avanir’s experimental migraine treatment, AVP-825, delivers a low-dose sumatriptan powder - the most commonly prescribed migraine medicine - through the nose.

The company said the regulator sought additional human factor testing in its written feedback.

Human factor testing focuses on human-device interaction to determine whether users can use the device safely and effectively.

The agency also said its review of the application was incomplete and it could have additional comments.

Over 37 million Americans suffer from migraines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company’s shares were down 5.15 percent at $12.57 in early trade. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

