Avanir's drug succeeds in reducing Alzheimer's related agitation
September 15, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Avanir's drug succeeds in reducing Alzheimer's related agitation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug was more effective in reducing agitation associated with Alzheimer‘s, compared with a placebo.

The results from the mid-stage study pushed the company’s shares up 28 percent before the bell.

Avanir said on Monday based on the data it planned to request a meeting with both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and is a progressive neurodegenerative disease eventually leading to death. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

