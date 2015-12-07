FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avanti to provide satellite broadband to remote areas of Britain
December 7, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Avanti to provide satellite broadband to remote areas of Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Satellite group Avanti Communications has won a contract with BT to help supply broadband services to British homes that have slow connections on terrestrial networks.

The company said on Monday that up to 300,000 homes that could not access speeds greater than 2Mbps would be eligible to receive a contribution from government to fund the installation of satellite broadband, with the consumer then paying monthly service charges.

Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey said: “This scheme offers immediate assistance to those homes and businesses in the most remote areas with the slowest speeds.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

