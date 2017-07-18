REFILE-LPC-Banks prep US$7.75bn debt for Avantor’s VWR buy

(Adds missing word in 8th para.)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Banks are gearing up to launch a jumbo US$7.75bn-equivalent debt financing backing US life sciences company Avantor’s take-private of lab supplies company VWR Corp, banking sources said.

Avantor, owned by New Mountain Capital, announced on 5 May it would buy VWR Corp for about US$4.38bn.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies have underwritten the debt financing and are preparing to launch syndication, which could happen within the next week in a bid to sell down risk before the summer period kicks in, the sources said.

If the financing hasn’t launched by around July 26, the likelihood is that any sell down will wait until September, the sources said.

At launch, more banks are expected to join the line up alongside the lead underwriters.

Avantor and VWR were not immediately available to comment.

“There is a short term window to launch new deals before the summer slowdown. The US and European leveraged markets are hot right now and there is appetite, but launches need to happen within the next week otherwise they will miss the boat,” a senior banker said.

This is the second jumbo deal banks are considering launching within the next week, as underwriters on a €3bn financing backing a potential buyout of German generic drugmaker Stada decide whether to bring the deal to market before knowing the outcome of the takeover offer.

The US$7.75bn-equivalent financing backing Avantor’s acquisition of VWR comprises a US$5bn senior secured first-lien term loan that will include around a €1bn tranche; a US$2.25bn senior unsecured bridge facility; and a US$500m revolving credit facility. There is also preferred equity totalling US$2bn senior and US$650m junior.

There has been various de-risking of the deal in the US already and some of the unsecured bridge facility and preferred pieces have already been syndicated.

The financing has been long awaited by investors, eager to put a meaningful amount of money to work in a larger cross-border deal. Having done some background on the deal in anticipation of its launch, it is expected the financing should be able to work its way through the market and sold down quickly, the sources said.

“Syndication is starting from a very educated base as everyone has known it’s coming for a long time, so people started work ahead of time,” a second banker said. Avantor entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VWR for US$33.25 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of US$6.4bn.

The merger will create a global lab equipment giant supplying everything from beakers to microscopes to the healthcare and technology industries. The deal combines Avantor's strength in manufacturing and its presence in emerging markets with VWR's distribution network in the Americas and Europe, the companies said previously.

Avantor, formed in August 2010 when New Mountain Capital purchased the business from Covidien Inc, manufactures materials and chemicals for the biopharma industry.

VWR, a company that traces its roots to the California Gold Rush in the 1850s, was bought by Madison Dearborn Partners in 2007 and went public in October 2014. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)