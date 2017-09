STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Avanza Bank Holding Ab

* Q3 operating income increased by 12 percent (18 %) to sek 166 million (sek 148 m)

* The profit after tax decreased by 3 percent (+94 %) to SEK 60 million (SEK 62 m)

* Pre-tax profit was burdened by provisions of SEK 8 million concerning VAT referring to the years 2010-2012. The effect on profit after tax was SEK -6 million